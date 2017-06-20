Chachoengsao discusses trade ties with sister city Mawlamyine of Myanmar

CHACHOENGSAO – Deputy Governor of Chachoengsao Kittiphan Rojanacheewa has led officials and business operators of the province to a negotiation and relationship building session with counterparts from Mawlamyine of Myanmar under the province’s Know and Act Strategic Project for better integration into ASEAN.

The trip was setup to both foster relations between the cities’ local governments and to create trade ties. Ten businesses from Chachoengsao took part in the visit, presenting their products and signing agreements for trade with Myanmar.

Chachoengsao and Mawlamyine are sister cities and have a series of relation enhancing activities slated with the aim to increase ASEAN integration as a whole. The two cities were tied due to their trade compatibility and are to seek exchanges in tourism, religion and culture through local government to local government programs.