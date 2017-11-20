Central and southern regions can expect thundershowers

Bangkok – Thundershowers can be expected in all parts of Thailand until Tuesday except for the north and the northeast according to the Meteorological Department.

The Met office has reported that a tropical depression in the South China Sea has strengthened into a storm which is expected to move across central Vietnam and Cambodia between November 19 and 21, bringing with it heavy rainfall to Thailand’s eastern, southern, and central regions.

The department also warned people in affected regions of possible flashfloods and forest runoffs.

As for the northern and northeastern regions, the department said temperatures in many areas will drop 2-4 degrees Celsius as a result of a high air pressure in China.

Meanwhile in the southern Pattani province, local officers convened a meeting to review plans and measures to tackle natural disasters such as flooding, fire, and mudslides. Related agencies and rescue units have been asked to regularly check their vehicles and equipment.