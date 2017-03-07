Central bank announces new PromptPay’s online money transfer fee rates

The Bank of Thailand has announced the rate of electronic money transfer through PromptPay system between legal entities.

The basic fee of online money transfer through PromptPay system is 10 baht for an amount of not exceeding 100,000 baht and 15 baht for amount exceeding 100,000 baht per each transfer.

The fee rate has become effective as of March 1.

Legal entities will be charged the new money transfer fee rate only if they tie up their ID card numbers of tax numbers with their bank accounts otherwise they will be charged the old rate which will cost more.