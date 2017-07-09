Centara Hotels & Resorts honours managers at Pattaya awards ceremony

PATTAYA – Centara Hotels & Resorts’ top performing managers were honored at annual awards ceremony in Jomtien Beach.

The June 28 event at the Centra Maris Resort began with a cocktail hour in the garden, with wines provided by Silverlake Vineyard.

Centra Maris Resort General Manager Chaiphun Thongsuthum welcomed the guests in Thai before the eastern region operations director Austin Robinson did the same in English, thanking the press for their continued support.

The ceremony got underway with the GM of the Year going to David Martens of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

Awards were also presented to Abdulla Shukuree, Restaurant Captain at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives for Best International Centara Representative; David Martens, General Manager at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin for Hotel of the Year, Phetcharat Promasit, Director of Sales at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok for Manager of the year; and Pattaya Kong­mark, Assistant Executive Housekeeper at Centara Karon Resort Phuket for the Special Contributions Award.

A troupe of the hotels chefs served up an array of treats including sushi and sashimi, tempura, spicy sausages, baked ham and spring rolls.

A Hawaiian dance show put on by the Centra Maris team and a fire dance performance by Thai Destination entertained the guests.