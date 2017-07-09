Centara Hotels & Resorts honours managers at Pattaya awards ceremony

Paul Strachan
David Martens (left), General Manager at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin wins the General Manager of the Year Award and receives his trophy from Suthikiati Chirathivat, Chairman of the Board.
PATTAYA – Centara Hotels & Resorts’ top performing managers were honored at annual awards ceremony in Jomtien Beach.

The June 28 event at the Centra Maris Resort began with a cocktail hour in the garden, with wines provided by Silverlake Vineyard.

Centra Maris Resort General Manager Chaiphun Thongsuthum welcomed the guests in Thai before the eastern region operations director Austin Robinson did the same in English, thanking the press for their continued support.

The ceremony got underway with the GM of the Year going to David Martens of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

Awards were also presented to Abdulla Shukuree, Restaurant Captain at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives for Best International Centara Representative; David Martens, General Manager at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin for Hotel of the Year, Phetcharat Promasit, Director of Sales at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok for Manager of the year; and Pattaya Kong­mark, Assistant Executive Housekeeper at Centara Karon Resort Phuket for the Special Contributions Award.

A troupe of the hotels chefs served up an array of treats including sushi and sashimi, tempura, spicy sausages, baked ham and spring rolls.

A Hawaiian dance show put on by the Centra Maris team and a fire dance performance by Thai Destination entertained the guests.

Abdulla Shukuree (right), Restaurant Captain at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives receives the Best International Centara Representative Award from David Good (left), Vice President – Operations.
Khunying Sujitra Chirathivat (left), Honorary Advisor to the Board Committee, presents the Hotel of the Year Award to David Martens, GM at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.
The Manager of the Year Award went to Phetcharat Promasit (right), Director of Sales at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok. The award is being presented by Thirayuth Chirathivat.
Gerd K. Steeb (left), Advisor to the Board presents Pattaya Kongmark, Asstistant Executive Housekeeper at Centara Karon Resort Phuket with the Special Contributions Award.
Centra Maris Resort General Manager Chaiphun Thongsuthum with Peter Malhotra, MD of Pattaya Mail Media Group.
Centra Maris Resort GM Chaiphun Thongsuthum welcomes the guests.
Austin Robinson, Corporate Director of Operations at East Coast Thailand welcomes the guests and thanks the media.
Voytek Klasicki (left), Area General Manager of Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, with Suthikiati Chirathivat, Chairman of the Board.
Jonas Sjostedt, GM Centara Pattaya Hotel joins Peter Malhotra, Paul Strachan and Thatthep Kevin Yang, Resort Manager of Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat for a group photo.
The executives are joined by their beautiful ladies.
George Kenton, GM of Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa Krabi, Sang Wongprecha, Project Advisor, Suthikiati Chirathivat, Chairman of the Board, and Rutjiret Ananphong, Resort Manager of Centra by Centara Coconut Beach Resort Samui.
The VIP’s looking immaculate in preparation for the Awards evening, including Andre Brulhart (left), GM of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.
The Winning team.
The Centara Executives join the Centra Maris team for a group photo.
Always time for a quick selfie.
Thai Destination performs a thrilling Fire dance show.
