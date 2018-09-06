Celebrities joining Gen Prayut to launch new public campaign

Bangkok, 5 August 2018 – Famous actors and singers joined Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House on Tuesday to promote a nation building campaign ‘Sang Thai Pai Duay Kan’.

Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Kobsak Phutrakul led a group of celebrities including some members of BNK48, an up-and-coming male actor Thanapat Kawila and Namthip ‘Bee’ Jongratchatawiboon, a famous female model, to join Gen Prayut in the launch of the campaign.

The Sang Thai Pai Duay Kan campaign, which translates to ‘Building Thailand Together,’ was designed to encourage public involvement in national development.

These celebrities will also appear on the weekly television program ‘Thailand Moves Forward’ every Saturday to cultivate public awareness about past achievements and future plans of the government.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut also introduced Thai people to a book about the government’s achievements and a campaign song for the first time. The premier said he hoped everyone would help move the country forward and achieve reform in 20 years.