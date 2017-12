Bangkok – Constitution Drafting Commission (CDC) Chairman Meechai Ruchuphan says he doesn’t agree with a proposal to allow the national anti-graft body to tap phones of individuals accused of corruption.

Voicing strong disagreement with the idea, Meechai said such conduct would violate the rights of individuals and would be considered a constitutional breach.

His comment came after the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) recommended that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (CDC) be allowed to tap phones as well as monitor digital and electronic communications of politicians, state officials, and individuals accused of graft.

Meechai noted that he well understood the fact that doing so would streamline the work of the anti-corruption organ, but giving such power to an organization could be a double-edged sword.