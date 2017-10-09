CDC believes lawmakers won’t delay election

Bangkok – The Constitution Drafting Commission (CDC) believes the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) will not delay the next general election.

CDC chairman Meechai Ruchuphan said Sunday the charter drafting committee is currently working on the two organic bills pertaining to Members of Parliament and members of the Senate. The chairman expects the drafting process to be completed no later than November after which the bills will be presented to the legislature for review.

Meechai expressed his belief that the lawmakers won’t turn down the two draft acts which would have the effect of postponing the general election, adding that whether or not drastic changes to the bills are proposed, is up to the legislative assembly.

Meechai also denied allegations that the government is attempting to cause a delay in the election or attempting to stay in power, noting that everyone including Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is tired of answering such questions.