CCTV cameras installed in army camp to prevent harmful acts against recruits

Chumphon – The 44th Army Circle has installed CCTV cameras in its army camp and training grounds to prevent harmful disciplinary acts against recruits.

Forty-fourth Army Circle Commander Maj Gen Pornchai Inthanu presided over the opening ceremony of this year’s second army training course at Udomsak Camp in Chumphon and said that the camp now has CCTV cameras installed to monitor the training of recruits in order to prevent excessive actions which might possibly cause physical harm.

He said safety measures for the drills are designed to prevent any excessive disciplinary actions and training of the recruits, while concerned parents are welcomed to visit the camp to see it.

He said the training of the recruits will strengthen their mind and body and prepare them to become soldiers.

A total of 353 recruits are currently being trained by the 44th Army Circle, including some who have voluntarily enlisted.

According to the Military Service Act, recruits have to undertake three months of training designed by the Ministry of Defense and are not allowed to visit home during that period. After completing the training, they will be deployed in different divisions until they have finished their two-year term.