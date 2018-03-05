CAT proposes plan to turn Khon Kaen into smart city

Khon Kaen – CAT Telecom Public Company Limited has proposed a plan for the northeastern province of Khon Kaen to become a smart city by 2020.

During a meeting with local administrative officers at Khon Kaen City Hall, CAT executives said that in order to achieve sustainable growth, the city must strive for tourism development with a focus on defining and building its unique identity. With uniqueness and distinct features, Khon Kaen will be able to draw tourists all year round, allowing residents and businesses to generate income on a more consistent basis.

The plan complies with the objectives of the smart city scheme which is to provide core infrastructure and ensure a decent quality of life for its citizens.

Along with building an identity, the quality of saleable products and tourism services must improve. For instance, local producers should adopt chemical-free practices and new technologies. In this way, Khon Kaen will be able to compete successfully with other cities and regions. CAT is the state-owned company that runs Thailand’s international telecommunications infrastructure, including its international gateways, satellite, and submarine cable networks connections.