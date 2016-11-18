Car exports are expected to reach 1.25 million this year

Thailand is expected to export 1.25 million cars this year compared to last year’s 1.2 million cars, thanks to demand growth in the markets in North America, Australia and Oceania Asia, said Mr Ong-art Pongkitvorasin, president of the automobile cluster of the Federation of Thai Industries.

He pointed out that Middle Eastern markets used to account for 26-27 percent of Thailand’s car export, but the demand for this year has dropped to only 14 percent as a result of global oil price drop.

He said that Middle Eastern markets were likely to shrink further as countries in the region were about to impose tighter control on cars which are regarded as environmental unfriendly.

But the shortfall of the car exports to the markets in the Middle East was complemented with the increased demand in North America, Australia and Oceania Asia, said Mr Ong-art.

Overall car production will achieve its target of two million, he added.