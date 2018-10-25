Candle vigil held to mark anniversary of King Chulalongkorn’s passing

Bangkok – A large crowd attended the government-sponsored candle vigil ceremony marking the anniversary of the passing of His Majesty King Rama the Fifth on Tuesday.

The ceremony, which was held simultaneously nationwide, was attended by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife Naraporn Chan-o-cha, members of the Cabinet, ministerial officials, judicial officers, civil servants, police and military officials, other high ranking officers, and residents.

The event in Bangkok was held at Sanam Luang Ceremonial Ground.

General Prayut paid his respects to the image of His Majesty King Rama the Fifth, and gave a speech honoring the late monarch. The attendees, who donned white uniforms and traditional Thai attire in pink, the color associated with Rama 5, then lit candles and observed 57 seconds of respectful silence.

His Majesty the late King Chulalongkorn was the fifth monarch of the Chakri Dynasty. His reign was characterized by the modernization of Thailand, governmental and social reforms, as well as territorial concessions to the British and French. As the Kingdom was threatened by Western expansionism, His Majesty King Rama the Fifth, through his policies and actions, managed to save Thailand from colonization.