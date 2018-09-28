Cancer patient died after gauze left inside him during operation

Khon Khaen – The family of a cancer patient, Ad Laiphukeaw, has accused a surgeon at Chum Phae Hospital, Khon Khaen, of causing his death after leaving gauze inside him during an operation.

In response to their accusation, Chum Phae Hospital Director Dr. Kriangsak Watcharanukulkiat said Ad’s death was caused by stage-4 kidney cancer rather than the gauze the surgeon had left inside him during the surgery.

Despite his claim, Dr. Kriangsak admitted it was a mistake. Ad’s family filed a complaint with the Damrongdhama Center accusing the hospital of causing his death. The patient passed away on September 24.

Following Ad’s death, the family will be exempted from paying all medical bills incurred during his treatment over the past two months. They will also receive 40,000 baht in compensation and other forms of assistance from the hospital to help them recover from their loss.