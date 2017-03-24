Cancer Care Charity Bike Fun Run by Four Seasons raises funds for cancer research

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai in association with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chiang Mai Office, Royal Park Rajapruek and Chiang Mai Night Safari, hosted the “2017 Cancer Care Charity Bike Fun Run” on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 5:30 am.

Over 20 years since Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai first staged its Terry Fox Charity Run, the event has so far raised an amazing THB 40 million for cancer research projects in Thailand. This year saw a record participation of close to 900 people at the run – a landmark project of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. The Haematological Cancer Research Centre and the Genetic Cancer Research Centre at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital under the auspices of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, President of the Thai Red Cross Society, will receive all proceeds from this charity event to further their vital work in the field of cancer care.

It was an honour to have the support of Khun Pawin Chamniprasart (Governor of Chiang Mai), Khun Molsuda chamniprasart (President of Provincial Red Cross Chapter of Chiang Mai), Mr. Hagen E.W. Dirksen (Honorary Consul of Germany), Mr. Shirish Jain (Consul General The Consulate of India in Chiang Mai), Khun Pinnat Charoenphol (Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand in Chiang Mai), Khun Rujira Rimpadee (Director of Research and Advanced Development Institute), Dr. Arnada Nirantraikul (Deputy Director of Royal Park Rajapruek, Acting for Director to Royal Park Rajapruek), Khun Passapong Jirawattanasak (Marketing Manager, Bangkok Airways), Khun Benjamin Sirirat (Creative and Branding Manager,Bangkok Airways) and Khun Songsak Sutas Na Ayuthaya, (Director of maintenance and operations Chiang Mai Night Safari), who took part in the run.

In his remarks, Michael Branham, General Manager Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai and Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle said, “We are grateful to all the families, individuals and companies who have generously set aside their time to participate at this charity fun run and bike. It is our pride and privilege to host this event annually and we look forward to your support in its continued success in the years to come.”