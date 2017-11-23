Campaign launched to prevent sexual harassment on public transport

Bangkok – Action Aid Thailand has launched a campaign to prevent sexual harassment on public transportation, after a recent survey revealed that over a third of women have experienced some form of sexual harassment.

Investigation of 1,634 respondents revealed that up to 45 percent of the women surveyed felt they had experienced some form of sexual harassment, although the most common complaints were eye contact, physical proximity and whistling.

The highest rate of reported harassment came on buses, motorcycles, and taxis. The campaign is aimed at raising awareness and spurring discussion on how to prevent such occurrences.

Action Aid Thailand proposes that related agencies install security cameras in vehicles and at transport hubs, provide an accessible means of reporting incidents and conduct training for officials to enable them to identify and intervene in cases of harassment.