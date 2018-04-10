Cambodian workers travel home for Songkran

Chantaburi – Cambodian migrant workers are making their way back home through border crossings to spend time with their relations during the Songkran holidays.

Around 10,000 Cambodian workers returned to their home country on Sunday via Ban Laem border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chantaburi province. More workers are expected to leave this week.

Many of them have been working in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Rayong and Chantaburi provinces. Both Thai and Cambodian border authorities have been working together to ensure their safe return. They are required to cross back into Thailand no later than April 30 at the same border crossing.

Pong Nam Ron District Chief Peeranat Rattanawaraopas has instructed border officials to follow the civil state approach in facilitating alien workers’ return while urging the workers to strictly follow Thai employment regulations.