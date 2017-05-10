Call for 24-hour border crossings under consideration

BANGKOK – The Deputy Minister of Defense has revealed that studies are being conducted on the idea of having border checkpoints operate 24 hours a day.

In response to a proposal that immigration services at borders be available around the clock, Deputy Defense Minister Gen Udomdej Sitabutr pointed out that the issue requires careful deliberation. Despite the anticipation of many benefits, any possible negative effects from the move, especially on border trade and tourism, will also need to be considered thoroughly.

Regarding operators’ concerns that the 24-hour opening of checkpoints would encourage border crossers to make one-day trips and, in turn, affect local hotel businesses, Gen Udomdej opined that it might not necessarily be the case since it would depend on each traveler’s purpose.

Regardless, the deputy minister insisted that official conclusions on the idea are yet to be made.