Cabinet sets aside over THB5bn for 2 motorway projects

BANGKOK – The Cabinet has approved the disbursement of over 5 billion baht for two new interprovincial expressway projects.

According to Minister of Transport Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, the Cabinet has agreed to a proposal by the Department of Highways for a budget of 5.11 billion baht to fund the construction of two intercity highways, namely the Bang Pa-in – Sara Buri – Nakhon Ratchasima Motorway and the Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi Motorway. The budget is to be disbursed from the 2017 emergency reserve fund.

Of the requested amount, 500 million baht will be spent on land acquisition in the Bang Pa-in – Sara Buri – Nakhon Ratchasima Motorway project. The other 4.61 billion baht will go to the Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi Motorway project, divided into 1.84 billion for land acquisition and 2.77 billion for construction.

Previously, the Cabinet issued resolutions authorizing the Department of Highways to execute the Bang Pa-in – Sara Buri – Nakhon Ratchasima Motorway project under a total budget of 76.6 billion baht and the Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi Motorway project under a total budget of 49.12 billion baht from the 2016-2020 fiscal years.