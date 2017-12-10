Cabinet to receive revised local election laws this month

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has asked the Interior Ministry and the Election Commission to submit municipal election related laws to the cabinet this month.

DPM Wissanu stated that the Ministry of the Interior and the electoral organ are working on local election related acts and are expected to forward them to the cabinet for review in December.

Easing concerns about possible delays, the deputy prime minister said processes are being speeded up and that everything is moving in line with the roadmap.

In related news, National Legislative Assembly President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai has played down a rumor that the new electoral team is incapable of performing their duties, saying that all newly-elected commissioners have the knowledge and the experience to do what is required of them.