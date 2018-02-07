Cabinet OKs plan to promote Thailand as global hub for tropical fruit

Chanthaburi – Approval has been granted to a fruit trade promotion strategy after discussions during a mobile Cabinet meeting in the eastern province of Chanthaburi.

Minister of Commerce Sontirat Sontijirawong said the Cabinet agreed to his ministry’s proposal to push Thailand to become a world tropical fruit trading nation.

The strategy is comprised of plans to raise the standards of fruit production and processing to be on par with international levels as well as to develop new products and improve packaging. Additional sales channels will be established for Thai fruit to facilitate traders in penetrating the online market, futures market and border markets. Low-interest loans will also be provided for entrepreneurs in a bid to further stimulate investment in the Thai fruit industry.

The Commerce Minister revealed that promotional activities will be held in various provinces to increase the consumption of Thai fruit, particularly provinces with high purchasing power or tourism potential. At the same time, the export and branding of Thai fruit will continue to be supported by the ministry.