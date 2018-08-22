Cabinet nods to Southern Economic Corridor project

Bangkok – Following a mobile Cabinet meeting in Chumphon this week, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Somkid Jatusripitak announced that a green light has been given to a Southern Economic Corridor development project. He said, in the initial stage, the new project is set to kick off in Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat before being expanded to other southern provinces in the future.

According to the deputy premier, urgent projects in the Southern Economic Corridor include the development of Ranong Port as an important marine gateway to Myanmar, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka, the construction of double-track railway from the Eastern Economic Corridor to Chumphon, and the promotion of agricultural production and processing in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Besides the Southern Economic Corridor, another key initiative being implemented by the government is the development of the Thailand Riviera, stretching from Phetchaburi down to Chumphon. Once completed, the project is expected to transform the southern region and boost local income.