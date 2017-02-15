Cabinet greenlights fund to place electrical cables underground in 4 cities

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to set aside 11,668 million baht fund for the Provincial Electricity Authority to bring all the overhead electrical cables in Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Pattaya and Nakhon Ratchasima underground and to boost the efficiency of power transmission.

Vice Minister of PM’s Office Mr Kobsak Phutrakul said that the pilot project to bring overhead electrical cables underground in the four key cities amounted to a major overhaul of power transmission system. It will also beautify the urban landscape of the cities, he added.

The bulk of the fund, 8,750 million baht, will be in the form of domestic loans and the rest, about 2,920 million baht, will come from the PEA’s coffers.

Once the work in the four cities is accomplished, the PEA will carry on with the same work in the other eight major cities.