Cabinet green lights Golden Route monorail project

The cabinet has in principle approved the Golden Route monorail project from Thonburi electric train station to Klongsarn district office-Prachathipok to facilitate the travelling of people in Thonburi side of the capital and to link up with the mass transit system.

Implementation of the project is to be divided into two stages. The first stage, which is from Thonburi electric train station to Taksin hospital covering a distance of 1.7 km, will be undertaken by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration which will conduct a study on the format of the project – be it an underground or above-ground system and investment whether it will be a joint venture with the private sector or wholly-funded by the state. The project is expected to be operational in 2018.

The second stage covers a distance of 0.9 km from Taksin hospital to Wat Anongkharam to connect with the Purple Line extension. This project is expected to be completed in 2023. On top of that, there is a plan to extend the route to Asiatique entertainment complex.

The cabinet also approved the construction of highway No 2136 to link Sukhumvit Road with U-tapao airport in correspondence with the government’s policy for the Eastern Corridor Economic Development. Construction will take three years at an estimated cost of 225 million baht.