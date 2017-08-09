Cabinet grants 3,000-baht aid to flood-hit farmers

BANGKOK – The Cabinet has approved the payment of compensation worth 3,000 baht to each flood-affected farmer in 36 provinces.

In the wake of severe flooding in the country, Advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Nattaporn Jatusripitak made known that the Cabinet has given a green light to the disbursement of 1.68 billion baht from the 2017 central budget for the rehabilitation of agriculturists recently affected by Tropical Storms Talas and Sonca.

There are 561,520 farming households in 36 flood-ravaged provinces in the North, Northeast and Central Plains eligible for the compensation. Each household will be given 3,000 baht as proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. The disbursement process is expected to take 30 days from now to complete.

According to surveys, over 4 million rai of farmland, 27,000 rai of aquaculture farms and over one million farm animals have been impacted by floods.