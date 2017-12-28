Cabinet gives green light to Smart Visa project

Bangkok – The Cabinet has given the green light to the implementation of a Smart Visa project which was proposed by the Committee for Strategic National Administration.

According to Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Keawkamnerd, the project will be implemented to allow foreigners to apply for a visa electronically. The online system is expected to be operational in 8 months.

Foreigners are still required to apply for a visa in a traditional way for the time being at the One Stop Service Center for Visas and Work Permits. The implementation of the Smart Visa program is expected to begin in January next year.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet endorsed the extension of a tax scheme for startup businesses for another year because there were fewer participating companies than previously anticipated. Since the scheme began two years ago, only 92 startups have joined.

The aim of the tax program is to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are in the government’s 10 targeted industries.

To be eligible for the tax scheme, SMEs must have their qualifications checked by the National Science and Technology Development Agency.

The requirements are 1) annual sales revenue must not exceed 30 million baht, 2) 80% of income must not come from the sale of assets, and 3) registered capital must not exceed 5 million baht.