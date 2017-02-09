Cabinet extends visa exemption for tourist from 21 countries for 6 more months

The cabinet have agreed to extend the exemption of visa fees for tourists from 21 countries who apply for visas at Thai embassies or consular offices for an addition of six months from March 1 to August 31.

Visa fees amount to 1,000 baht per one application.

Also extended for another six months is the reduction of fees of visa upon arrival (VoA) for tourists from 21 countries which are currently set at 1,000 baht for one single visa.

The extension of the period for the waiving of visa fees and reduction of visa fees for VoA for the tourists from 21 countries is intended to boost tourism industry in the country as recommended by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Tourist arrivals last year increased 12.4 percent compared to the statistics a year before.

The 21 countries benefiting from this arrangement are Andorra, Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, San Mario, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.