Cabinet explains how it plans to deal with rabies virus

Bangkok –The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has held a meeting to discuss matters related to the rabies outbreak and the purchase of anti-rabies vaccine.

The NLA meeting reviewed a draft Supplementary Appropriations Act for the 2018 fiscal year proposed by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO). The draft bill is intended to provide government funding to state agencies to deal with the outbreak.

The NLA asked the Cabinet during the meeting how it was planning to spend the money and what measures it would take to contain the virus.

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Lak Wajananawatch said the money would be allocated to the Livestock Department and local administration offices to purchase 10 million doses of anti-rabies vaccines worth at least 300 million baht.

The Deputy Minister believes that given there are 10 million cats and dogs in the country, there will be enough vaccine to stop the outbreak. He added relevant agencies have also united to launch several projects, in their efforts to keep the virus at bay in the long-term.