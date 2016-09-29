Cabinet dismisses proposal for Oct 10 national holiday

The Cabinet has dismissed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ proposal to declare October 10, 2016 a national holiday, in order to facilitate the second Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit in Bangkok.

The announcement was made by Government Spokesperson and acting Director-General of the Public Relations Department Maj. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd.

He stated that the government is confident it will be able to manage Bangkok traffic during the summit, which starts on October 8 and concludes October 10. Maj. Gen. Sansern pointed out that the period falls under a semester break, expressing optimism that city traffic at the time will be manageable.

According to its website, the ACD is a continent-wide forum that aims to build “an Asian Community without duplicating other organizations or creating a bloc against others.” The ACD hopes to achieve these goals by maximizing the diversity and rich resources of Asia.

The first summit was hosted by Kuwait from October 15 – 17, 2012. This year, Thailand has the honor and privilege of hosting the summit, with Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha chairing the event.