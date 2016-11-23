Cabinet declares Jan 2-3 public holidays and acknowledges new minimum wages

The cabinet on Tuesday declared January 2-3 public holidays in addition to the traditional holidays on New Year’s Eve on December 31 and New Year’s Day on January 1.

The cabinet also acknowledged the Wage Committee’s recent decision to adjust minimum wages in 69 provinces, including Bangkok. The recent wage adjustment is the first in three years since 2014 when the wage was increased to 300 baht nation-wide.

Under the new wage structure, minimum wage in Bangkok and its peripherals, Phuket and Nakhon Pathom has been increased by 10 baht to 310 baht.

The wage in 13 so-called tourism and industrial provinces has been adjusted up eight baht to 308 baht. The provinces include Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ayutthaya and others.

49 provinces have the wage increased by 5 baht to 305 baht.

Minimum wage remains unchanged in eight provinces, including Chumporn, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, Ranong and Sing Buri.