Cabinet approval sought for coastal road construction

Bangkok – The Ministry of Transport is to propose road construction along the Thai coastline, with the intention of boosting tourism.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said that the construction project will trigger tourism and facilitate people’s local journeys. The new roads which will run through Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon will also serve as secondary routes in the event of floods.

The construction plans will be proposed to a mobile cabinet retreat next week, according to the minister.

Other projects on the ministry’s agenda include a high-speed rail system between Bangkok and Hua Hin, the expansion of Hua Hin Airport, and dual rail tracks connecting Nakhon Pathom and Hua Hin, Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon.

Arkhom believes these projects will contribute significantly to development of the country’s infrastructure, which will lead to more sustainable economic growth.