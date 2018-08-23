Cabinet agrees to legal changes tightening regulations on big bikes

Chumphon – The Cabinet has given its approval to a draft law mandating training and testing of big bike riders, intended to reduce the number of accidents among motorcyclists and improve road safety.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan remarked ahead of the Cabinet retreat in Chumphon province that the government is planning to propose that the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) amend land traffic laws to increase penalties for offenses such as driving without a valid license. He noted however that the meeting would discuss many matters, such as connectivity between road, rail and boat transport, which the Prime Minister has mentioned should see progress within three months. The DPM stated however that Article 44 would not be required to overhaul traffic laws.

Prime Minister’s Office Spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd announced after the meeting that the Cabinet agreed with amendments to ministry regulations on the process and conditions for receiving or extending a driver’s license with the intent to improve road safety. The Cabinet is expected to impose more control over motorcycle and car drivers. New regulations that may be implemented include the need for medical validation when applying for a license to ensure that the driver does not suffer from mental or physical illnesses that would impair their ability to operate a motor vehicle.

Those who intend to ride a high powered motorcycle or a big bike will have to pass thorough training and testing first. Licenses to ride such bikes will be separate from licenses for general motorcycles.

Other changes include a ban on foreign laborers working in Thailand on a temporary basis, from driving personal vehicles.