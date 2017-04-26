Cabinet accepts plan to declare holiday on late King’s cremation day

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Cabinet has acknowledged a plan to make October 26 a national holiday in order to allow the people to take part in the royal cremation ceremony for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

According to Assistant Government Spokesperson Col Athisit Chainuwat, the Cabinet has agreed to announce a public holiday on October 26, 2017, when the body of King Rama IX will be cremated. The move is to enable mourners across the country to participate in the royal function as proposed by the responsible committee.

The royal cremation ceremony for the beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej is scheduled to last five days, from October 25-29.

In his capacity as chairman of the committee in charge of organizing the ceremony, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has submitted a letter to the Office of His Majesty’s Principal Private Secretary about the selection of King Bhumibol’s portraits to decorate sandalwood flower offering booths as well as the holding of an exhibition in honor of the late monarch throughout November. According to the Office, the matters have been granted royal approval by King Rama X.