Buriram launches canal cleanup to boost water storage

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Members of different sectors in the northeastern province of Buriram have jointly carried out a canal cleanup to improve the environment and water storage.

Vice Governor Damrongchai Neramittagapong visited Sakae Sam subdistrict to offer thanks and moral support to military officers, civil servants and volunteers who helped remove water hyacinth from a community canal.

The canal cleanup was one of a number of efforts to increase water supplies and lessen the impact of drought and floods on households and agricultural areas.

The water weeds were transported to Buriram Land Development Station and will be used in the making of organic fertilizers. The station offers demonstrations of homemade fertilizer production to agriculturists as part of its cost-cutting agricultural productivity campaign.