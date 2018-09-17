Buri Ram residents ask for help on land ownership

Buri Ram – A group of residents in northeastern Buri Ram Province have asked for help from the authorities to address their problems regarding the ownership of land.

The Deputy Director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) – Second Army Area Command, Lt. Gen. Dej-udom Nichrat, chaired a meeting with representatives of ISOC, Buri Ram Land Office, the Office of Treasury Department – Buri Ram, the Agricultural Land Reform Office in Buri Ram, the Mayor of Tambon Baan Bua and residents of Baan Bua to discuss the progress of possible solutions to their land ownership problems.

Local residents have asked for help from the authorities to address the issue of not having land titles despite the fact that they have lived on their land for over 100 years.

The reason for this problem is the legal designation of the use of the land since 1931, which was then intended for the raising of cattle while subsequent efforts to issue proper titles appeared unsuccessful over parts of the land in question.

Accordingly, affected residents cannot use their land to acquire funding or pass the ownership on to the younger generation.

Lt. Gen. Dej-udom said that there has been more progress in addressing their issues and a solution will soon be arrived at, while asking all involved to try to obtain any proof of their ownership within the next three months to help back up the issuance of land title deeds.