Bueng Kan police use free haircuts to urge neighborhood watch

BUENG KAN, (NNT) – Border patrol police in the northeastern province of Bueng Kan have offered haircut services to promote ties between villagers and security officials.

Officers from Bueng Kan Border Patrol Police Unit 244 visited Baan None Satian Village in Noen Sila sub-district to offer free haircuts to the residents.

The activity was intended to enable villagers to lower their expenses and to maintain personal hygiene as well as build trust and relations between the residents and state officials. The move is hoped to encourage the residents to help security officers watch out for crime.

The services were also offered as a tribute to HM the King Bhumibol Adulyadej.