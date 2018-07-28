Buddhists invited to religious week event at Wat Pho

Bangkok – Wat Phra Chetuphon Vimolmangklararm Rajwaramahaviharn Temple (Wat Pho) is hosting a religious week event to mark Asanha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent.

The religious week is being organized to educate the younger generation about the two special occasions and the Lord Buddha’s teachings.

Primary school students from across the country will participate in prayer ceremonies during the three-day event at Wat Pho to bless His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on the occasion of his birthday anniversary on July 28, and other members of the Royal Family.

A prayer contest, Buddhist altar decorating, and preaching and painting competitions are being held throughout the event. Winners will receive Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s trophies. As many as 6,000 people from all walks of life are expected to take part in these activities.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation has also launched a campaign to discourage drinking during the period of Buddhist Lent in the hope of reducing crime and road accidents.

Last year, the foundation was able to persuade 14 million people in Thailand to stop drinking during the campaign.