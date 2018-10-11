Buddha statue bathing ceremony in Phetchabun attracts 10,000 spectators

Phetchabun – More than 10,000 people participated in the annual Phra Buddha Maha Dhamaracha Bathing Ceremony in Phetchabun province on Tuesday.

Petchabun Governor Suebsak Iamwicharn carried the statue into the Pasak River as part of the bathing rite which took place at Wat Chanaman Temple.

The statue, also known among the local people as Phra Buddha Maha Dhamaracha, was brought to the temple on a traditional barge with a Himavanta animal figurehead specifically designed for this year’s event.

The barge was among 24 others in the procession that traveled along the river from Wat Trai Bhumi Temple before arriving at Wat Chanaman Temple where the bathing ceremony was held. Many people on both embankments came to see the spectacle.

Phetchabun City Mayor Seksarn Niyompeng said that the bathing ceremony is one of the biggest events that bring people from all over the country to Phetchabun. Up to 20 million baht is expected to be in circulation throughout the 10 day-event. Hotel bookings also rose by 80%.