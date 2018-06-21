BTS to replace single-trip magnetic cards with Thin Cards

Bangkok – BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited will replace the single-trip magnetic cards with smart cards, also known as Thin Cards to accommodate skytrain expansion.

The CEO of the BTS, Surapong Laoha-Unya, said on Tuesday that the company would like to apologize to skytrain commuters, as the use of single-trip or one-day magnetic cards may encounter inconveniences at the entry and exit points, but the BTS staff will do their best to serve them.

Surapong said the company will also introduce 200 touch-screen ticket machines and add another 50 ticket vending machines at all BTS stations.

This process will begin this month starting at Siam, Chong Nonsi, Krung Thonburi, Wongwian Yai, Talat Phlu, Bang Wa, Udomsuk, and Bearing. The process should cover all BTS stations within six months.

Meanwhile, the Green Line connecting Samrong and Samut Prakan is scheduled to open by the end of this year, followed by the Dark Green Line connecting Mo Chit and Khu Khot, the Pink Line connecting Kae Rai and Min Buri, and the Yellow Line connecting Lat Phrao and Samrong.