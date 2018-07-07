BTS offers refunds and additional trips to those affected by delays

Bangkok – Commuters affected by long delays of the BTS Skytrain between June 25 to 27 are now eligible for refunds or additional travel.

President of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTS) Keeree Kanjanapas announced that single trip customers who decided against taking the BTS due to delays in June will be allowed to use their tickets within 14 days of their purchase or request a refund by July 31.

All charge card users affected by the delays can request that up to three additional trips be added to their cards, and users of 30 day passes can request an additional six trips. The requests can be made at BTS booths between July 7 and 31 for use within 45 days of the addition.

The BTS president voiced confidence the compensation is merited by the long delays and noted it would cost the operator tens of millions of baht.

A communication system imported from abroad was due to arrive Friday and be installed in time to stabilize services for this weekend.