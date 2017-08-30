BTS fares increased

BANGKOK –Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) has announced an increase in fares on both the Sukhumvit and Silom lines from 15-42 baht to 16-44 baht starting this October 1.

President of BTS Surapong Laoha-anya said today that from October 1, 2017 onward, the company will be increasing the fares on 23.5 kilometers of its rail network. The distance, which includes both the Sukhumvit line from Mo Chit to On Nut and the Silom line from the National Sports Stadium to Taksin Bridge, will see fares increase from 15-42 baht to 16-44 baht. The hike does not extend to additional stations on both lines.

Passengers will now be charged 16 baht for the first station, 23 for the next two and so forth until the furthest station at 44 baht. The 1-3 baht increase will still maintain fares at below the concession cost of 20.11-60.31 baht. The adjustment will also affect 30 day passes with each trip to be 1 baht more.

While the new fares will be introduced on October 1, Rabbit Card users will be able to pay original fares until March 31, 2018. Passengers are encouraged to pick up the cards to enjoy the reduced fares. Senior citizens above age 60 will continue to pay fares reduced by half.