BSR to sign contract for construction of Pink, Yellow metro lines on 16 June

BANGKOK– The BSR Group expressed its readiness to invest in the Pink and Yellow metro train lines in Bangkok and set to sign the construction contract on 16 June.

BTS Group Holdings Chairman Keeree Kanjanapas has held a press conference in the cooperation to construct the Pink metro train line from Kaerai to Minburi, and the Yellow line from Lad Phrao to Samrong, to be performed by BSR group, a conglomerate between Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company (BTSC), Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, and Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding (RATCH).

He said the government had approved the two projects due to the importance of the metro train network as a necessary infrastructure to solve Bangkok’s traffic problems and to promote sustainable urban development as part of the 20-year national plan.

BSR expects to sign construction contracts with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) on 16 June 2017, after which the construction can immediately commence.

The two construction projects will cost 100 billion baht budget, 75 percent of which will be invested by BTSC, 15 percent by Sino-Thai, and 10 percent from RATCH. 50 billion baht of budget will be used for the purchase of 288 monorail cars serving a combined length of 70 kilometer and 50 stations.

The construction is expected to be completed in three years and three months. The BSR expects the extended Green Line and the Pink and Yellow line metro lines will transport more than 1.5 million passengers daily.

Sino-Thai CEO Pakpoom Srichamni said the company had completed initial survey of the construction site, and waiting for Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to transfer the land for construction. The BSR is also studying the feasibility to extend the Pink Line route to into IMPACT exhibition center which is a major conference and event venue of Thailand, and extend the Yellow Line to connect with the N10 station of the Green Line extension.

The extension plan will be studied for about one year and a half and will be proposed for further consideration by MRTA.