Borders under surveillance as drug trafficking increases

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed all agencies of the Ministry of Defense to closely monitor border areas as drug smuggling is on the rise.

Defense Minister Gen Prawait presented a policy on narcotic prevention to related agencies during a meeting on Friday, after a reported increase in drug trafficking along the borders.

In response to a drug smuggling case allegedly involving a soldier, Gen Prawit said he would be penalized according to the law, adding that his involvement had nothing to do with the Ministry of Defense.

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) now plays a major role in preventing drug smuggling and rehabilitating drug abusers.

On another matter, Defense Minister Gen Prawait claimed more than 420,000 people, who owe money to loan sharks, have benefited from a joint operation between police and the Ministry of Defense to solve informal debt related problems over the past three months.