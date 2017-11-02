Bodyslam singer kicks off charity run for 11 hospitals

Yala – Rock star Artiwara ”Toon” Kongmalai of the band Bodyslam started his much publicized charity run yesterday from Betong district of Yala province to raise funds for 11 hospitals across Thailand,

A large number of well-wishers and supporters were present as the Bodyslam vocalist set off on the first 51km leg of his ultra-marathon jog up the length of the nation, his ultimate destination being Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province in the North.

Kongmalai hopes to raise 700 million baht from his 55-day run to provide funds for 11 hospitals in the country. So far, he has already raised about 40 million baht.

For those wishing to support his venture, donations can be made to the Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) account No. 111-393-5263 or by sending an SMS, 10 baht each, with an initial T to 4545099 via AIS, DTAC and True Move H.