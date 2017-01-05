Body of one of the two drowned tourists found in reservoir

Rescue and search team found the body of one of the two tourists – a father and son – who went missing after they went fishing in the reservoir of Srinagarind dam in Kanchanaburi’s Srisawat district since December 31.

About 30 people, including military personnel, took part in the search on Wednesday using ten small boats to scour the reservoir and islets to look for the missing father and son, Mr Kiatikorn and Mr Charuthat Choykrua, after several unsuccessful searches in the past four days.

Ms Natcha, Charuthat’s wife, alerted police at Mae Chalaeb police station, after her husband and father-in-law did not show up on the night of December 31 after they went fishing in a small boat.

Earlier searches only found a water container and discarded candy packages floating in the reservoir.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, the search team found Kiatikorn’s body floating in the reservoir. The decomposed body was retrieved and later handed over to his family at Suksiri Srisawat hospital.

An official of the search team said he expected the body of Charuthat to float into the surface of the reservoir soon.