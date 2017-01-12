Body believed to belong to missing “tom boy” found

Police found the human body believed to be that of a “tom boy” buried in an abandoned resort in Koh Samrong district of Kanchanaburi province on Wednesday.

The victim, 28-year old Ms Supaksorn Ponthaisong, was kidnapped by a group of men from her apartment in Nong Khang Plu in Kanchanaburi in mid-December and has not been seen ever since.

Four suspects have, so far, been arrested by police, including Pol Col Amnuay Pongsawat, superintendent of Bang Pong district police in Ratchaburi. Three other suspects are still at large.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Sanit Mahathavorn said Wednesday the exhumed body might be that of Ms Supaksorn. But it was yet to be confirmed after the body was sent to the Police General Hospital for scientific identification.

He said that the prime suspect, Pol Col Amnuay, had been temporarily dismissed from police service pending investigation. He added that the superintendent admitted that he ordered his men to whack the head of Ms Supaksorn to serve her a lesson.

The police colonel also admitted that he knew Ms Supaksorn but denied any involvement in her kidnapping, missing or murder.