Boat services in Chiang Rai affected by lower water levels in the Mekong

Chiang Rai, 25th February 2018 – China has stopped discharging water from Yunnan Dam into the Mekong River, affecting boat services in the northern city of Chiang Rai.

The Mekong River which runs through China’s Yunnan province has seen a significant drop in water levels in many areas after Yunnan Dam discontinued its water releases. Chiang Rai is one of many downstream cities that are affected.

In Chiang Saen district, rocks and sand dunes can be seen in the Mekong River as the reduced flow of water is at a critical level, forcing boat operators to build a wooden bridge to assist their boarding passengers.

Unable to dock, cargo boats have to stay afloat in the middle of the river, while taxi boats have to lower the number of passengers per trip for safety reasons.