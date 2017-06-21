BMTA puts off NGV bus auction indefinitely

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has postponed an auction for 489 NGV buses indefinitely as more deliberation is needed.

Deputy Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Transport Somsak Hommuang, who is the acting BMTA director, said the decision to put off the auction was due to conflicting opinions within the BMTA.

The BMTA committee board members wanted the bidding process to be rescheduled until the Comptroller General’s Department has determined a medium price for the purchase of 489 NGV buses while the BMTA executives wanted the auction to take place soon.

Until the matter can be resolved, the BMTA will notify 12 bidders that the auction will be put off until further notice. Consequently, the NGV buses will not be delivered to the BMTA on October 31st as previously scheduled.

As for the procurement of 200 electric buses, Deputy Director of Bus Operation Prayoon Choykeo said the BMTA will propose the procurement details to the Ministry of Transport for consideration before seeking the cabinet’s approval in July.

The first 50 electric buses are expected to be delivered to the BMTA in December and the rest will be delivered no later than June next year. The Ministry of Transport is currently seeking cooperation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency in an effort to improve the BMTA’s organizational management, bus routes, and budget management.