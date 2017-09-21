BMTA to introduce e-ticket system aboard 200 buses on 1 Oct

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) plans to introduce the e-ticket system for its bus fare on 1 October 2017.

Deputy BMTA Director for Bus Operation Prayoon Choygeo said holders of the state welfare cards for low-income earners will be able to pay for their bus rides using their card from 1 October 2017.

He said a fleet of 200 BMTA-operated buses have been installed with card readers. The BMTA plans to install the card readers on board a total of 800 buses plying between Bangkok and its peripheral areas.

Welfare card holders can tap their card at the reader and have the fare automatically deducted. Buses with card readers installed will have a green indication sticker. During an initial phase, the fare-collecting staff will stay aboard to help passengers adjust themselves to the new system.

The BMTA will provide a voluntary early-retirement program for staff affected by the e-ticket system after it has been fully installed on the BMTA buses.