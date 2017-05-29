BMA removes clears litter from drainage system

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is improving its water drainage system, monitoring the volume of rainwater in the city and calling on the public to avoid littering into canals and rivers.

BMA City Clerk Patarut Tardaranon said the BMA is cooperating with other agencies such as the Meteorological Department in taking water management measures during rainy season and monitoring the volume of rainwater which Bangkok is expected to receive. However, the drainage capability has been compromised by the higher water level in canals, thus requiring the use of water pumps.

He said one of the key obstacles to the floodwater drainage is the littering in the canals and river while as about 200 tons of garbage is collected daily from all 50 districts in Bangkok. The general public are now advised not to litter into the canals and rivers to prevent flooding in the long run.

The general public who wish to discharge big items or large amount of garbage can contact any district office to request for collection service.