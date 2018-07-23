BMA provides free health services to Bangkok residents

Bangkok – A Thai Niyom Yang Yuen campaign featuring free health and public services was launched on Saturday at Asiatique The Riverfront in Bangkok.

Public and health services were offered free of charge by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Ministry of the Interior, and the Ministry of Defense.

The services included health checkups, cancer screening, stress relief, digital x-ray services, hearing tests, oral health screening, and registration and identification card services.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Asawin Kwanmuang, says these activities are held twice a month at different districts of Bangkok. Not only offering free services, the campaign also seeks to educate the public about the social contract drafted by the current administration in the hope of fostering love and unity among Thai people.