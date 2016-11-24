BMA does not want to operate northern Green Line of the skytrain

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration does not want to operate the northern Green Line from Soi Baring to Samut Prakan of the BTS skytrain because it does not have the money – 3,557 million baht as the first instalment of the extension project.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisit said Wednesday that the city administration was required to find the money after the Land Traffic Management Committee decided to transfer northern Green Line project ownership to the City Hall in order to relieve the debt burden of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority.

But if the City Hall does not want to operate the train system from Soi Baring to Samut Prakan, he added that the MRT would take over the operation.

Noting that the matter remains inconclusive, Mr Arkhom said he believed the MRT was willing to allow the city administration to pay the 3,557 million baht in instalments instead of a lump sum, but all the instalments must be fully paid before service of the route is to commence in the middle of next year.

Meanwhile, Mr Piraphol Thavornsupacharoen, deputy transport permanent secretary, said the BMA must pay the first lot of 3,557 million baht as ownership fees within next April 1. This amount does not include the 17,538 million baht construction costs that the BMA will have to pay in instalments, he added.

He went on saying that the City Hall must notify the Land Traffic Management Committee in writing about its inability to pay so that the committee can consider the matter or have it forwarded to the cabinet for consideration.